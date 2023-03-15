Imran Khan was ready for arrest, says Asad Umar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar said on Wednesday that the PTI chairman Imran Khan prepared his bag and was ready to surrender over the suggestion of some party leaders, ARY News reported.

While speaking to the ARY News talk show ‘Off the Record’, Asad Umar said that the PTI chief should not be arrested to satisfy someone’s ego.

He added Imran Khan prepared his bag and was ready to surrender over the suggestion of some PTI leaders but the majority of PTI leaders and workers were against his arrest.

“He [Imran Khan] should not surrender unless there is a legal justification,” Umar said.

The former finance minister said that the Lahore High Court (LHC) and Islamabad High Court (IHC) never mentioned any legal violations in their verdicts.

READ: REAL INTENT BEHIND ARREST TO ‘ABDUCT, ASSASSINATE’: IMRAN KHAN

In a statement, Umar claimed that the PTI tried to submit a constitutional petition following the court order but the police refused to accept it.

Asad Umar said that the court will ascertain the legality of the arrest warrant against Imran Khan. He added that a new arrest warrant cannot be issued as the matter is being heard at the court.

Answering a question, Asad Umar said that the except for the case of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah, all the cases belong to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which was registered before Imran Khan came into power.

“Everyone knows who is controlling NAB during the PTI government,” Umar revealed.

He added that a total of 82 cases were registered against PTI chairman Imran Khan after PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif became PM.

To another question about PTI workers’ attack on police teams with petrol bombs, Umar condemned the act. He said that the use of petrol bombs is absolutely dangerous and it should not have happened.

