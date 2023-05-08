Imran Khan would easily win polls again: ex-Canadian opp leader

ISLAMABAD: The former Canadian opposition leader Patrick Brown said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan would easily win again if elections permitted, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, former Canadian opposition leader Patrick Brown wrote in his message on the social networking website Twitter after his meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan, ‘Meeting with PTI Chairman Imran Khan yesterday was good, country situation, democracy, law and cricket was discussed, adding that PTI chief Imran Khan will easily win again based on public opinion in the elections.