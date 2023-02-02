Imran Khan asks president Arif Alvi to take notice of ‘mistreatment’ with PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday asked President Arif Alvi to take notice of mistreatment with the party leaders, ARY News reported.

The PTI chief Imran Khan wrote a letter to President Arif Alvi. The PTI senator Shibli Faraz sent the letter to the president’s house.

The letter stated that a resolution was passed in the joint meeting of the parliamentary party and core committee.

He wrote that the governor KP said that institutions will decide the date of the elections.

The PTI chief said in the letter that the resolution was passed to bring the abduction, and fake cases, to your attention.

Furthermore, the letter stated that the resolution urges you to take notice of the basic constitutional rights violation.

It is pertinent to mention that Islamabad police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry from his residence for ‘threatening’ Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

A case against Chaudhary was registered at the Kohsar police station in Islamabad on the complaint of Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Omer Hamid Khan.

Comments