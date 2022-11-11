Zaman Park’s security beefed up after threat alert for Imran Khan

LAHORE: Following the threat alert issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the security around his residence, Zaman Park has been beefed up.

The security arrangements have been revised around Zaman Park and heavy contingents have been deployed to make security foolproof.

The walls around the residence have been locked by sandbags along with the cement blocks to avoid any mishap.

Meanwhile, the entry and exit points of Zaman Park are secured with check posts and police have been deployed to keep an eye on any suspicious movement. Not only this, security cameras have also been installed in the neighbourhood.

Female police cops have also been deployed in the area for the checking of woman party leaders of PTI coming to meet Imran Khan.

PTI chairman Imran Khan is currently at his residence in Zaman park Lahore along with his sons Qasim Khan and Suleman Khan.

Moreover, only those party leaders will be allowed entry to Imran Khan’s residence who are named on the list provided to the police.

