PTI founder’s accusations about illegal immigrants ‘baseless’: Solangi

QUETTA: Caretaker Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Friday said the there was no substance in the former chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ‘accusations’ with regard to illegal immigrants who had returned to their countries on the voluntary basis, ARY News reported.

“The accusations by PTI former chairman in his tweet are baseless. About 0.5 million illegal immigrants have left the country voluntarily and none of them was forced out of the country,” he said while addressing a press conference along with Provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai.

The minister said Pakistan was acknowledged for its hospitality in the world and added the tweet was just a tactical move to gain political mileage, over other political parties in the backdrop of upcoming general elections.

To a query, he said the caretaker government was fully determined to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in the country. “There should be no doubt regarding the conduct of general elections in the whole country on 8 February 2024,” Murtaza Solangi remarked.

It was the responsibility of the caretaker government to meet the financial, administrative or security requirements of the ECP, which it would discharge along with four provincial governments, he added.

He reiterated that the Preamble of the Constitution clearly stated that the country would be run by its elected representatives.