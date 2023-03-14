Imran Khan’s arrest destined to backfire!!!

In Pakistan, the people’s and its ruler’s realities are paradigms apart. Defying all odds, Imran Khan has challenged the flawed system and dynastic politics like no other.

He has found his way through the riddles of the system, seeking supremacy of the constitution and law. The country’s political dynamic is gradually transforming due to Khan’s untiring efforts spanning over 26 years, making him one of the biggest threats to the system and its beneficiaries.

As the gap between Khan and the power hubs and their inhabitants increased, the people embraced him as one of their own. The people had shouldered him when he needed it the most. They watched his back when he was left alone. They became his strength in his weakest moment, making the opponents more furious. But what makes him so popular?

Pakistan’s political canvas is divided into the alliance of the corrupt and Imran Khan. The scenario has made the decision simple and easy for the people. Their alliance facilitated Imran Khan more as the PDM participants gradually lost their political capital. Pakistan’s soaring economy added insult to injury.

The incumbent government explored all possibilities to limit Khan’s growing popularity. From curbing freedom of speech to political victimization and harassment to failed attempts on

Imran Khan, people have seen it all in the last 10 months after the regime change.

A majority of Pakistan stands with Khan. They are ready to face hardship for his vision. They volunteer as a human shield to protect Imran Khan from possible arrest or attack on his life.

One may ask why the people of Pakistan are willing to bear all possible hardship but don’t want to make any compromise on Khan and his vision.

The question is complex and simple simultaneously. Imran Khan’s political quest focused on sovereignty, the supremacy of law, and the empowerment of the common man. How he was outed through a foreign-led conspiracy gave him the right push at the time. His past as a philanthropist complemented his vision of a welfare state.

When in power, he focused on facilitating the poor in a way that mattered. Though the country was recovering from the economic shock, Imran Khan delivered the poor the much-needed space to breathe.

He stayed grounded and humble, unlike the previous leadership. He maintained the persona of a common man, which was a novel idea in Pakistan’s politics. All these reasons, in one way or the other, helped his narrative penetrate well in public.

Additionally, Imran Khan is considered an alien to the political system. He is an unconventional leader. The people in power and their supporters treat him like an outsider. He is hindered and hampered by a system in all possible ways. His wounds are mocked, his rights are compromised, and his life is exposed to danger. The opponents fear facing him in elections.

Now the government wants him humiliated, arrested, and removed from the horizon of Pakistan’s politics. Moreover, they have repeatedly failed to frame him like we are witnessing in the Tosha Khana interlude. The movement has reached a tipping point where people are willing to speak, confront, and sacrifice.

Their apathetic treatment of Khan and his followers has given the movement a new life and meaning. As the political elite and power hubs wanted to quit, crush or curtail him, Imran Khan became more relatable for the common man. He is now considered an icon of resistance, and his strength comes from his people.

The more he resists, the more the system pushes him away and the more people embrace him. As his popularity grows leaps and bounds, the anxiety on the other side becomes obvious. They are tightening their wrist to intimidate Imran Khan and PTI supporters with no success.

The opponents are stuck in a vicious cycle where Imran benefits from all their actions and intentions. And the cycle continues. Like all their previous actions, the desire to arrest him will backfire.

If arrested, Imran Khan’s popularity will skyrocket instantly. Moreover, the country will be exposed to unparalleled uncertainty that it cannot afford. The responsible will lose all the political capital they may have had in the era when Imran Khan ruled hearts.

