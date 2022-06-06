Imran Khan’s arrest would be political blunder of govt: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday that it would be a political blunder of the incumbent government if it arrests Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while talking to ARY News programme Power Play, said that Imran Khan’s arrest at the behest of the present government could not be ruled out.

“PTI will not stay silent on Imran Khan’s arrest and we are fully prepared to give a strong reaction.”

He criticised that the Pakistani government’s reaction to hurtful statements delivered by BJP spokespersons was disappointing. Other Muslim statements except Pakistan gave a strong reaction and issued demarches.

Qureshi said that a tweet is not enough to protest the blasphemous remarks as the foreign minister and state minister did not give a strong reaction.

The present government has attempted to depute a trade office in India. He slammed the present government’s double standard as it called August 5 unilateral moves illegal, on the other hand, it is mulling over initiating the trade.

Qureshi said that the nation will not accept trade ties with India.

He said that dialogues with the banned outfit Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had been initiated during PTI’s tenure. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had opposed talks with TTP, but he did not give any statement regarding the ongoing dialogues.

Regarding the cipher, Qureshi said that the PTI government had apprised the security institutions regarding the diplomatic cable and they assured to fully cooperate on this matter.

He said that the reality of cipher could not be denied and facts will come forth.

The PTI vice-chairman said that Hamza Shahbaz’s election as Punjab chief minister was illegal as the National Assembly (NA) speaker has no power to administer oath to the CM.

