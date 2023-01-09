Imran Khan’s bail extended in ECP protest case

ISLAMABAD: District and sessions court on Monday extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in a case filed against him after demonstrations were held following his disqualification by the ECP in the Toushakhana case, ARY News reported.

As per details, distirct and sessions judge Zafar Iqbal resumed the hearing where the PTI chairman’s counsel Babar Awan told the court that the former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan is in Lahore and cannot appear before the court.

The judge asked Babar Awan, Imran Khan has to be provided with the attested copies of the case, will he be able to appear before the court on January 31.

To, this Awan replied, “Yes… he is recovering.”

The court accepted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman’s plea for exemption from personal appearance in the case and extended the interim bail till January 31.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) reserved a verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders’ pre-arrest bail plea in case of violating section 144.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

