Imran Khan’s bail extended in Zille Shah case

LAHORE: The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore granted interim bail to former prime minister Imran Khan till May 19 in a case pertaining to the death of Zille Shah, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ATC judge Ejaz Ahmed Buttar heard the case.

The former prime minister was due in Lahore’s anti-terrorism court on Tuesday but he did not show up.

Khan’s lawyer told the court that his client could not appear in court due to an ongoing political situation in the country. “Imran Khan will appear in next hearing,” he said.

After hearing arguments, the judge then granted Imran’s request for a one-day exemption from the court hearing and directed him to appear on May 19.

Earlier, the ATC rejected the interim bail of six PTI leaders in cases pertaining to the death of Zille Shah and vandalism after they failed to appear in court.

Earlier today, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) extended former prime minister Imran Khan’s interim bail in two cases till June 8.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq conducted a hearing on PTI petition filed by the PTI chief seeking an extension in interim bail in cases pertaining to incitement to rebellion within the institutions and attempted murder.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Barrister Gohar appeared in the court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice Aamir Farooq inquired whether an FIR had been registered on the former premier’s arrest from court premises.