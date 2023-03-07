Imran Khan’s bailable arrest warrants issued in ECP contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued bailable arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan in case related to the contempt of the electoral body, ARY News reported.

The electoral watchdog issued bailable arrest warrants for the former premier over his ‘persistent absence’ in the contempt case. The order was passed by a four-member ECP bench headed by member Nisar Durrani.

During the hearing today, the ECP issued arrest warrants for Imran Khan against surety bonds worth Rs50,000. It also directed Islamabad Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to implement the bailable warrants.

At the last hearing, neither Imran appeared himself nor his lawyer, stated the ECP verdict. It said the commission had no choice, but to issue warrants for Imran Khan.

“The PTI chairman has failed to appear before the bench despite repeated summons,” it said, summoning the former prime minister on March 14.

Earlier in August 2022, the ECP issued notices to Imran Khan and others for allegedly using “intemperate” language against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the electoral watchdog.

The PTI leaders repeatedly lambasted the commission and CEC Sikandar Raja and termed electoral body as a “subsidiary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz”.

