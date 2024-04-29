Imran Khan’s bollywood comeback confirmed!

Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan is set to make a comeback to the big screen after nearly a decade away from acting.

He will star in a comedy movie produced by Aamir Khan who had helped Imran Khan make an entry into Bollywood as a child star, Bollywoodhungama reported.

The actor will be seen in the movie titled Happy Patel directed by Vir Das, another actor who has worked with Khan in the past. The shooting of the film has already begun in Goa.

Imran Khan was first introduced to the silver screen as a child artist in Aamir Khan’s 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

It was after two decades in 2008, when Aamir Khan Productions released Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na in which his nephew played the leading man.

While details have been kept in secret about Happy Patel, it is believed that the movie will be reminiscent of Khan’s earlier successful comedies.

The project will be the directorial debut of Vir Das who appeared in the 2011 black comedy Delhi Belly along with Khan.

Apart from Imran Khan, the cast also includes Mona Singh who worked with Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Information about the female lead has not been disclosed, however, there are speculations about a likely cameo by Aamir Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor was set to make his comeback in a planned web series with Abbas Tyrewala, however, the project was discarded and Khan will now return to screens in Happy Patel.

Disney+ Hotstar’s espionage thriller would have seen Khan play the character of an intelligence officer.