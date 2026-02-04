Imran Khan’s comeback film faces setback ahead of release

Fans waiting for Imran Khan’s full-fledged return to acting will have to be patient a little longer as his upcoming film, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, has hit with a roadblock ahead of release.

According to sources, the rom-com film – co-starring Bhumi Satish Pednekkar and Gurfateh Pirzada – has been postponed.

“The film, directed by Danish Aslam was originally slated to release on a streaming platform in early 2026. But the person from the platform overseeing the project is not in the picture anymore since a month, so the whole slate has gone for a toss. The makers are now looking at a July or August release.” Actor Gurfateh Pirzada also plays a role in the film,” a source told an Indian outlet.

They further shared, “It’s a grown-up rom com that takes a lot of inspiration from his own life experiences of marriage and separation, and is a deeply personal project for him.”

The upcoming film has been generating buzz for over two years. He recently made a cameo appearance in Happy Patel Khatarnaak Jasoos and was last seen in a leading role in the 2015 rom-com Katti Batti.