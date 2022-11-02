Imran Khan’s disqualification as party chief: LHC hearing set for tomorrow

LAHORE: The plea seeking PTI Chief Imran Khan’s disqualification as the party chief has been set for hearing in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on November 3, ARY News reported.

The hearing of PTI Chief Imran Khan’s disqualification plea will be heard in the LHC on November 3 under a solo judge Sajid Mehmood Sethi. The application to disqualify the PTI Chief was filed by lawyer Muhammad Afaq.

In his application, Afaq argued that the PTI Chief has been disqualified by the ECP under Article 63(1)(p) in the Toshakhana reference, which makes him ineligible to be the head of any political party.

He urged the court to remove Imran Khan as Chairman of PTI and order the ECP to ask PTI to appoint a new Chief.

On October 21, the ECP disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets.

Also Read: Imran Khan disqualified in Toshakhana reference by ECP

The PTI Head has been de-seated as a member National Assembly.

Comments