Imran Khan’s disqualification as PTI chief: LHC reserves verdict

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday reserved its decision on maintainability of a plea seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification as the PTI chief, ARY News reported.

A single bench of the high court comprised of Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi today heard a petition of Muhammad Afaq Advocate seeking removal of Imran Khan from the office of the chairman of the PTI.

Petitioner Afaq pleaded that the PTI Chief has been disqualified by the ECP under Article 63(1)(p) in the Toshakhana reference, which makes him ineligible to be the head of any political party.

He urged the court to remove Imran Khan as the Chairman of PTI and order the ECP to ask PTI to elect a new party head.

On October 21, the ECP had disqualified the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

The ECP stated that Imran Khan submitted a false affidavit and was found involved in corrupt practices and also ordered to register criminal cases against the PTI chairman.

The ECP’s verdict further said that some of the gifts retained from Toshakhana were concealed in his assets.

The PTI chief has been de-seated as a member of the National Assembly.

