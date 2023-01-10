Imran Khan’s interim bail extended in ECP protest case

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the federal capital has extended former prime minister Imran Khan’s bail till January 31 in a case pertaining to protests against the ECP’s decision to disqualify him, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

ATC judge justice Raja Jawad heard the case where Khan’s counsel Babar Awan requested the court to exempt his client from appearing in court on medical grounds.

Babar Awan told the court that PTI chairman was in Lahore and cannot appear before the court. He also presented Imran Khan’s medical report before court.

After hearing arguments, the ATC accepted Khan’s plea for exemption from personal appearance in the case and extended his interim bail till January 31.

On Monday, District and sessions court also extended the bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan till January 31 in the abovementioned case.

It is pertinent to mention here that several members of the local leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were booked in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after ECP disqualified Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualified former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference under Article 63(1)(p).

