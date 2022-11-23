Imran Khan’s interim bail extended in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: A special (banking) court on Wednesday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan until December 14 in a prohibited funding case, ARY News reported.

Banking court Judge Rakshanda Shaheen heard the prohibited funding case against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders.

Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and lawyer Naeem Panjutha appeared before the court to represent Khan.

At the outset of the hearing, Khan’s counsel filed a plea seeking today’s exemption from appearance on medical grounds.

The court after hearing arguments from both sides extended the interim bail of the former prime minister until December 14 in prohibited funding case.

Imran Khan, others booked by FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief and 10 others over accusations of receiving foreign funding.

The case had been registered by the FIA Corporate Banking Circle.

The case’s First Information Report (FIR) stated that the accused including the former premier violated Foreign Exchange Act and all of the nominated persons were beneficiaries of the private bank account.

