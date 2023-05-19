Imran Khan’s interim bail extended in three cases

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday extended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in three cases – including the attack on the Lahore Corps Commander House – till June 2, ARY News reported.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar announced the verdict after hearing arguments from the former premier’s counsel Salman Safdar in cases related to attack on the Jinnah House, PTI protesters’ clashes with police at Zaman Park and Zilley Shah’s murder.

The cases were registered against the PTI chief at Sarwar Road, Shahdman and Gulberg police stations.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Salman Safdar, highlighted that the cases registered against his client were politically motivated.

Barrister Salman further raised concerns regarding no action against the individual responsible for injuring the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), questioning why the attacker had not been apprehended.

The ATC judge asked PTI chief lawyer to cooperate with the JIT in the Zilley Shah murder case and warned to cancel his client’s bail in case of non-cooperation.

At this, Salman Safdar assured the court that they will cooperate with the team probing Zilley Shah murder case.

Following the arguments presented by the lawyers, the ATC decided to reserve its decision on the interim bail applications of the former prime minister in the two cases pertaining to the Zaman Park Vandalism case – where police attempted to apprehend Imran Khan – and Zille Shah murder case.

The ATC judge also barred the police from arresting Imran Khan till June 2. He also directed former prime minister to join the investigation in the cases and submit surety bonds worth Rs100,000 in all the cases.