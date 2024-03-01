PTI founder’s interim bail in four cases confirmed

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday confirmed interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in four cases pertaining to May 9 events, wherein military institutions came under attack, and others, ARY News reported.

The court confirmed the interim bail in cases of attack on police outside Zaman Park, murder of PTI activist Zille Shah, torching of PML-N office in Model Town and a container at Kalma Chowk, subject to submission of surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed heard the bail petitions of PTI founder Imran Khan and announced the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties.

During the proceedings, the deposed premier’s counsel had requested the court to confirm the bail of his client in the cases. However, Special Prosecutor Rana Shakeel argued that the PTI founder was the main accused in May 9 cases.

While referring to statements of various witnesses, he claimed that the PTI founder incited workers to treason and arson before his arrest.

Meanwhile, another ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal extended the interim bail of the PTI founder in three cases of May 9 violence till March 7. The court extended the interim bail in cases of attacking Jinnah House, Askari Tower and torching of Shadman police station.

Earlier on Feb 28, an Islamabad court acquitted PTI founder Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed and others in a protest and vandalism case.

PTI founder Imran Khan, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, Abid Hussain, Ali Nawaz Awan, Zaheer Khan and others were booked at Tarnol police station on February 26, 2022.

Judicial magistrate Muhammad Shahbir has issued the release verdict by accepting their acquittal pleas in the case.