Imran Khan’s medical examination to be conducted at NAB HQ

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s medical examination is likely to take place at the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a political clinic spokesperson said that NAB has not contacted for Imran Khan’s medical examination yet, but on NAB’s request, a medical team will leave for examination.

Sources revealed that the there is a possibility that the medical examination of PTI chief Imran Khan will take place at the NAB office due to security reasons.

The poli clinic said that the doctors included in Khan’s medical board are on alert and will leave as soon after National Accountability Bureau call.

Earlier in the day, PTI chairman, who was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, has been referred to a seven-member medical board at the Poly Clinic in Islamabad for a medical examination.

The seven-member medical board, which includes experts in medicine, orthopedics, cardiology, general surgery, and pathology, has been formed under the leadership of Dr. Fareed Allah Shah, while Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed has also been included from the C.M.O. Poly Clinic.

It should be noted that NAB Rawalpindi had contacted the hospital administration of Poly Clinic to request a medical examination for PTI chief.

Sources said that the Poly Clinic administration had directed NAB to submit a written request, after which NAB formally requested a medical examination for Imran Khan in accordance with the procedure.