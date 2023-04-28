Imran Khan’s nephew, photographer released after brief arrest

Friday, April 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Friday released 23 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers including the nephew and photographer of former prime minister Imran Khan after a brief arrest, ARY News reported.

The PTI workers were taken into custody by Islamabad police from the surrounding of Islamabad High Court during Imran Khan’s court appearance.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Musarrat Cheema in her tweet said Khan’s nephew Shershah and photographer Anush had been arrested by the Islamabad police.

The PTI leader in her tweet, said the ‘imported’ govt is continuing the political victimization of opponents and has recently arrested Khan’s nephew and photographer from Islamabad.

Ms. Cheema said PTI workers did not violate law of the land during Imran Khan’s appearance in the Islamabad High Court.

