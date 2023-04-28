Imran Khan’s nephew, photographer released after brief arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police on Friday released 23 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers including the nephew and photographer of former prime minister Imran Khan after a brief arrest, ARY News reported.

The PTI workers were taken into custody by Islamabad police from the surrounding of Islamabad High Court during Imran Khan’s court appearance.

Earlier in the day, PTI leader Musarrat Cheema in her tweet said Khan’s nephew Shershah and photographer Anush had been arrested by the Islamabad police.

The PTI leader in her tweet, said the ‘imported’ govt is continuing the political victimization of opponents and has recently arrested Khan’s nephew and photographer from Islamabad.

امپورٹڈ ٹولے نے اپنی فسطائیت کی روایت برقرار رکھتے ہوئے چئیرمین کے بھانجے شیر شاہ اور فوٹوگرافر انوش کو گرفتار کر لیا ہے. کسی بھی کارکن کی جانب سے کوئی قانون کی خلاف ورزی نہیں کی گئی تھی. رانا ثنا کے ماتحت اسلام آباد پولیس مکمل طور پر بدمعاش ٹولہ بن گئی ہے pic.twitter.com/OBvIixksEm — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) April 28, 2023

Ms. Cheema said PTI workers did not violate law of the land during Imran Khan’s appearance in the Islamabad High Court.

