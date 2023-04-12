Imran Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Bibi solemnised twice, Mufti Saeed tells court

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s Nikah with Bushra Riaz Wattoo — who is better known as Bushra Bibi — was solemnised twice, Mufti Saeed told Islamabad court on Wednesday.

A district and sessions court took up the petition seeking action against former premier Imran Khan for marrying Bushra Bibi during her “Iddat” days.

In 2018, the former premier tied the knot with Bushra Bibi after divorce from her former husband Khawar Farid Maneka.

“Iddat” is the period a woman must observe after the death of her husband or after a divorce, during which she may not marry another man.

During the course of proceedings on Wednesday, Mufti Saeed, who solemnized the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan, recorded his statement with the district and sessions court.

In his statement, Mufti claimed that Imran contacted him over the phone on January 1, 2018, asking him to solemnize his marriage with Bushra Bibi.

“Imran Khan took him to a house in DHA Lahore where I asked a woman who introduced herself as Bushra Bibi’s sister about solemnisation of Nikah as per Shariah.

He told the court that the woman told him that all the conditions for Bushra Bibi’s marriage is according to Shariah.

On the woman’s assurance, Mufti Saeed solemnized the Nikah on January 1, 2018.

Saeed further claimed Imran Khan contacted him again in February that year, requesting him to solemnise his Nikah with Bushra again on the pretext that the first time her iddat had not been completed.

Imran Khan himself said the first nikah was illegal, Mufti Saeed told the court.

The court then adjourned further proceedings till April 19.

