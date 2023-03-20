Imran Khan’s arrest warrant suspension extended in judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD: A sessions court has extended the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrant of PTI chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan in female judge threatening case, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the case was extended till March 24 as the additional sessions judge Faizan Haider Gillani left the court.

A local court in Islamabad had earlier suspended PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s non-bailable arrest warrants in the female judge threatening case till March 20.

Additional Sessions judge Faizan Haider Gilani suspend former premier Imran Khan’s arrest warrants and barred police from arresting him till March 20.

The court of Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran in a case pertaining to using threatening language against a woman additional district and sessions judge and senior police officers.

Judge threatening case

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

He was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.

