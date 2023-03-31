Imran Khan’s non-bailable warrants converted into bailable

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Friday converted a non-bailable arrest warrant issued against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan into a bailable one in a woman judge threatening case, ARY News reported.

Additional District and Session Judge Sikandar Khan announced the verdict after hearing arguments on warrant review petition filed by the former premier.

The session judge also ordered the PTI chairman to submit surety bonds worth Rs20,000.

It may be mentioned here that a senior civil judge had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against Imran Khan till March 29, while Imran Khan had challenged the verdict.

Yesterday, the district and sessions court in Islamabad suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant issued for former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan for 24 hours.

PTI chief’s lawyers Ali Bukhari and Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the court for a review appeal hearing against a non-bailable arrest warrant in a female judge ‘threatening’ remarks case.

Chaudhry, while highlighting the flaws in the decision of issuing a non-bailable arrest warrant for his client, pleaded with the Islamabad court to suspend it.

The case

The PTI chairman on Aug 20 condemned police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture on Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and AD&SJ Zeba Chaudhry.

He was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.

