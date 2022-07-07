Imran Khan’s pilot getting threatening calls : Asad Umer

PTI leader Asad Umer has said that the pilot who flies the plane used by Chairman Imran Khan is getting threats, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader took to Twitter and said that the pilot of PTI chairman Imran Khan’s plane getting threatening phone calls from unknown sources.

Pilot flying @ImranKhanPTI for the jalsas getting phone calls and being given threats. How low will they sink!!! #PakistanUnderFascism — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 7, 2022

Asad Umer wrote, ‘pilot flying @ImranKhanPTI for the jalsas getting phone calls and being given threats.’ He added, ‘How low will they sink.’

Also Read: Asad Umer meets IMF Chief, formally requests provision of loans

PTI leader Shehbaz Gill also tweeted saying the pilot is receiving anonymous threat calls. Looks like there is no limit to the abuse of power by these forces, he added.

چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان کے جلسوں کے دوران استعمال ہونے والے جہاز کے پائیلٹ کو نامعلوم نمبروں سے دھمکی آمیز فون آ رہے ہیں۔لگتا ہے طاقت کے استعمال کی کوئی حد نہیں آپ کے سامنے۔ آپ ڈرانے دھمکانے کی ہر حد کراس کرنا چاہتے ہیں۔ لیکن قوم کا خوف دور ہو چکا۔اب سب نامعلوم، معلوم ہیں — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 7, 2022

Comments