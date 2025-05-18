PTI ‘mends’ Aleema Khan-KP CM Gandapur rifts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has reconciled differences between Former PM Imran Khan sister Aleema Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, a key leadership meeting in Islamabad, attended by Imran Khan’s three sisters, Gandapur, and party lawyers, focused on unifying the party to expedite efforts for Khan’s release from Adiala Jail.

Sources revealed that Aleema Khan clarified she and her sisters are not politically active but will advocate for their brother’s freedom. The leadership resolved internal disputes and decided to intensify a campaign for Khan’s release, with PTI parliamentarians directed to attend court hearings related to his cases.

A briefing on the legal status of Khan’s trials, including those linked to the May 9, 2023, riots, was also provided during the meeting.

PTI announced a protest and symbolic sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday, demanding the allocation of reserved seats and the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner.

The party plans to march from the Islamabad High Court to the ECP, with all MNAs, MPAs, and ticket holders instructed to participate. Sources added that PTI will issue show-cause notices to members who fail to join the march.

The development came after a heated argument erupted between Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, and PTI lawyers outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi in March this year.

As per details, the altercation began when Aleema Khan stated that only authorized individuals would be allowed to meet with Imran Khan, saying that only those with assigned responsibilities would be permitted to visit him.

Aleema Khan also asserted that no lawyer would be allowed to enter the jail without proper authorization, and no one will file any additional petitions in the court. She clarified that only Salman Akram and Salman Safdar had the authority to file petitions.