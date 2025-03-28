ATC orders authorities to arrange PTI founder’s call with his sons

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Rawalpindi has granted PTI founder Imran Khan permission to speak with his sons over the phone, ARY News reported.

The court, presided over by Judge Amjad Ali Shah, approved the request, which was filed by Imran Khan’s lawyer, Faisal Malik.

According to the court’s order, the jail administration is required to arrange the phone call, preferably during the upcoming Eid holidays.

In addition, the court also directed authorities to provide Imran Khan with books, as requested by his lawyer.

Earlier, PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking suspension of conviction in the £190 million case.

The petitions, filed through their lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar, argued that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had misused its authority and the conviction was based on incomplete investigations.

The petitions stated that the failure to obtain a declaration from the National Crime Agency (NCA) was a significant omission and that the NCA officials were not even investigated.

It is important to mention here that an Accountability Court in Rawalpindi awarded a 14-year jail term to Imran Khan in a £190 million Al-Qadir Trust case.

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi were jailed for seven years. Judge Nasir Javed Rana pronounced the verdict at Adiala Jail where accused PTI founder and Bushra Bibi were present

The court also imposed fines of Rs. 1 million and Rs. 500,000 on Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi respectively. Both individuals would have to face additional prison time if they fail to pay the fines.

PTI founder and Bushra Bibi would have to face additional face six-month and three-month imprisonments in case of non-payment. Bushra Bibi was taken into custody from the courtroom in Rawalpindi.