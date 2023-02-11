‘Imran Khan’s selectors regret selecting him’, says Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has lambasted former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over his ‘failed policies’, saying that the selectors, who brought him into power in 2018, were now regretting over their decision, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a workers’ convention in Islamabad, the PML-N senior vice president criticised Imran Khan over a ‘secret meeting’ in President’s House, saying that now the PTI chief should be worried as his ‘selectors’ have left for home.

“They [selectors] not only have left for home but were also regretting their decision to bring you [Imran Khan] into power in 2018,” Maryam Nawaz claimed.

Responding to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) claims, Maryam said that ‘selected people’ are afraid of election, and PML-N is not. “We are ready for elections,” she said, adding: “PTI’s tenure – filled with lies and conspiracies – is now over.”

Referring to the Toshakhana case, she said that the former prime minister should be held accountable for ‘stealing’ watches – that were gifted from foreign leaders. She also asked the PTI chief to stop ‘politics of propaganda’.

She also lambasted the previous government for ‘destroying’ the country’s economy, saying that everyone knows who brought the inflation and that the people were suffering from the incompetence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“The previous government did nothing but create problems for the people of Pakistan”, the PML-N leader said, adding that the development projected was being completed rapidly under the leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif.

“[PML-N supremo] Nawaz Sharif is called back whenever the country falls by the hands of the incompetent,” she added, slamming the PTI chief over the agreement signed with International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Earlier in February, Maryam Nawaz blamed Imran Khan for skyrocketing inflation in the country due to his agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Maryam Nawaz, while addressing PML-N Workers Convention in Multan, said Kashmir will become part of Pakistan one day. She saluted the Kashmiris and their martyrs for the struggle for self-determination.

She later blamed PTI chief Imran Khan for the inflation due to his agreement with the IMF. “She knew the difficulties being faced by the nationals due to the skyrocketing inflation as the prices of essential commodities and fuel products have been increased across the country. “Every Pakistani knows well about the person who bring the inflation.”

