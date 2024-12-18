PTI founder will be punished in 190m pound case: Aleema Khan

ISLAMABAD: PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan said that Imran Khan will be punished in the £190 million case, ARY News reported.

As per details, Aleema Khan criticized the judge’s behavior, stating that it indicates Imran Khan’s impending punishment in the case.

She also lamented that Al-Qadir University, established to provide free education, is being penalized and claimed that the case is sending a message to anyone working for the public’s welfare will be punished.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned for 502 days and is facing over 200 cases, as he upholds the law and encourages others to do the same, his sister added.

She recalled Imran Khan’s demands for the release of the judicial commission and workers, warning if these demands are not met, Imran Khan will reach out to overseas Pakistanis, urging them to stop sending remittances to the country.

She said that overseas Pakistanis are deeply invested in the country’s well-being and are emotionally affected by its current state.

Aleema Khan’s comments came after an accountability court in Rawalpindi reserved its verdict in the £190 million case against Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

The verdict reserved by accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana following the conclusion of arguments by all parties, will be announced on December 3.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The NAB filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.