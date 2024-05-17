£190 million reference: Bushra Bibi expresses distrust on judge

RAWALPINDI: An accountability court on Friday failed to testify witnesses when Bushra Bibi, wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, expressed distrust on the judge hearing £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference, ARY News reported.

At the outset of the hearing conducted at Adiala Jail, the former first lady came to the rostrum and expressed distrust in the accountability court’s judge.

She stated that the previous hearing was held without her knowledge, and she was not informed about the postponement of the case.

The court explained that the previous hearing was postponed due to a request from the jail administration, and asked the defendant’s lawyers if they also distrusted the court.

However, the lawyers replied that they had faith in the court, but requested permission to consult with their client, Bushra Bibi. The hearing was stopped thrice following the lawyers’ requests.

PTI founder Imran Khan and his lawyers tried to persuade her to trust the court, and after one-and-a-half-hour consultation, Bushra Bibi expressed confidence in the court.

Meanwhile, the lawyers also pleaded with the court to conduct the next hearing after 15 days, as well as submitted a plea in response to the court notices issued yesterday.

The court issued a notice on the request and adjourned the hearing till May 22 without testifying any of the witnesses today.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to PTI founder Imran Khan in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict a day ago after the completion of arguments.

In its short order today, the IHC ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs1 million.

However, Imran Khan will stay remain in jail as the PTI founder was currently facing trail in cipher and Nikkah cases.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

In December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.