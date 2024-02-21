NCA £190m case: PTI founder’s bail plea fixed for hearing

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan’s plea seeking bail in NCA £190m case for hearing, ARY News reported.

As per details, a two-member bench comprising Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz was formed to hear the case on February 26.

The accountability court earlier rejected the bail plea filed by PTI founder Imran Khan. The former PM is in jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, an accountability court deferred the indictment of the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi in NCA £190m case. The AC judge Muhammad Bashir conducted a hearing of the case and the indictment was deferred in Adiala Jail. The indictment was deferred due to the absence of the PTI founder’s lawyer Ali Zafar in the case.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

Read More: NCA £190m case: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s indictment deferred

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.