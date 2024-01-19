NCA £190m case: PTI founder, Bushra Bibi’s indictment deferred

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Friday deferred the indictment of the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi in NCA £190m case, ARY News reported.

The indictment that was scheduled for today was deferred until January 24. AC judge Muhammad Bashir conducted a hearing of the case in the Adiala Jail.

The indictment was deferred due to the absence of the PTI founder’s lawyer Ali Zafar in the case.

Now January 24 has been fixed for the indictment of the former prime minister and notices have been issued to the concerned parties in this regard.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against former prime minister, Bushra Bibi, and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019