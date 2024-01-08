NCA £190m scandal: Perpetual arrest warrants issued for six accused

ISLAMABAD: Court has issued perpetual arrest warrants for six accused in the National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal, ARY News reported.

As per details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) submitted asset details of the six accused and the court granted their perpetual arrest warrants in NCA £190 million scandal.

Furthermore, the Proprietary Assets of the six accused were also frozen. The accused who were declared absconders include Farhat Shehzadi, Shehzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari and Zia Mustafa Naseem.

Earlier, former PTI Minister Zubaida Jalal made startling revelations before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal.

Zubaida Jalal told NAB in her statement that she urged the cabinet for investigation into this matter but former prime minister Imran Khan didn’t listen to her.

She further revealed that the NCA £190 million was approved despite objections from cabinet members and the minutes of the meeting were kept secret.

NAB has so far summoned several cabinet members of PTI government and other party leaders in connection with the £190m scandal.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019