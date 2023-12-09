NCA £190m scandal: Ex-PTI minister makes startling revelations

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal made startling revelations before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in National Crime Agency (NCA) £190 million scandal (Al-Qadir Trust Case), ARY News reported.

As per details, the former federal minister told NAB that the then cabinet member had suggested an investigation of £190 million and ask the NCA to release the amount to Pakistan.

According to anti-graft watchdog, the cabinet members became part of the investigation and all have the same stance regarding the NCA scandal.

Zubaida Jalal told NAB in her statement that she urged the cabinet for investigation into this matter but former prime minister Imran Khan didn’t listen to her.

Moreover, the NCA £190 million was approved despite objections from cabinet members and the minutes of the meeting were kept secret.

NAB has so far summoned several cabinet members of PTI government and other party leaders in connection with the £190m scandal.

NCA £190m scandal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.