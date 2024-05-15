PTI founder gets bail in £190m case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) settlement reference, ARY News reported.

A two-member bench, comprising IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, reserved the verdict a day ago after the completion of arguments.

In its short order today, the IHC ordered the authorities to release the PTI founder against the surety bond of Rs1 million.

However, Imran Khan will stay remain in jail as the PTI founder was currently facing trail in cipher and Nikkah cases.

NCA case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had launched an investigation against Imran Khan and his wife and others for the alleged gain of hundreds of canals of land in the name of Al Qadir University Trust, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

Read more: NCA £190m case: PTI founder’s bail plea fixed for hearing

As per the charges, the former prime minister and others accused allegedly adjusted Rs50 billion — 190 million pounds at the time — sent by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government.

In December 2023, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a corruption reference against Imran and seven others, including his wife, in connection with the Al-Qadir University.

The PTI chief registered Trust for Al-Qadir University Project on Dec 26, 2019.