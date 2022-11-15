Imran Khan’s sons leave for London from Lahore

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons left for London from Lahore airport on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per the details, both Kasim and Sulaiman left for Lahore airport from Zaman park under strict security.

PTI leader Mian Aslam Iqbal drove them to the airport. Upon reaching the airport, people gathered around them and started taking selfies.

Khan’s sons landed in Lahore Thursday to visit their father after getting injured in an assassination attempt during the party’s long march in Wazirabad.

Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during the party’s long march.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led long march headed towards Chiniot today as the organisers issued the schedule for the sixth day of the Haqeeqi Azadi march.

The central convoy of the PTI long march was led by Secretary-General Asad Umar. The first destination of the PTI marchers was Bhutto Colony in Chiniot at 12:00 noon. Insaf Student Federal (ISF) workers welcomed the PTI marchers at Galla Mandi.

The PTI chief will address the marchers via video link at 5pm.

