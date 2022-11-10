Imran Khan’s sons reach Lahore to visit him

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s sons Qasim and Suleman Khan arrived in Lahore to meet their father who was wounded in an assassination attempt during a long march in Wazirabad, ARY News reported.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal received them at Lahore airport.

چئیرمین تحریک انصاف عمران خان @ImranKhanPTI کے صاحبزادے قاسم اور سلمان لاہور پہنچ گئے۔

سینئر صوبائی وزیر میاں اسلم اقبال @MMAslamIqbal نے استقبال کیا

زمان پارک اپنے والدکی تیمارداری کے لیے روانہ pic.twitter.com/nnQFkOdwGu — PTI Lahore (@PTIOfficialLHR) November 10, 2022

The former prime minister and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s Haqeeqi Azadi march.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday resumed its long march from the same spot in Wazirabad where the party chief Imran Khan was injured during an attempted assassination.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Haqeeqi Azadi march, which demanded early and fair elections, was brought to an abrupt halt after Imran was shot in the leg during a procession.

In the video message released by the party chief yesterday, Imran Khan urged the nation to join the party’s march as it resumes Thursday at 4:30pm.

