Imran Khan’s sweeper appears as guarantor before ATC

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s sweeper on Friday appeared before ATC as guarantor in Jinnah House and Askari Tower attack case.

Imran Khan filed plea for bail in the case and a man named Shehroze appeared before the court as guarantor.

After being asked by the court, Shehroze said he is a sweeper of Imran Khan’s house and ready to submit the payment of the surety bond.

The court asked Shehroze he will be responsible if Imran Khan skips court hearings in the future, to which the former prime minister’s sweeper was quiet.

Read more: Imran Khan secures interim bail in eight cases from ATC

Later, the court rejected his surety bonds of Imran Khan in the Jinnah House and Askari Tower case.

The former prime minister is facing over 100 cases and earlier this week, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) extended interim bail of former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in eight cases registered against him.

The pre-arrest bail pleas were taken up by AC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas.