Imran Riaz Khan arrested from Lahore airport

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan, a vocal critic of the current government, from Lahore airport, ARY News reported.

Imran Riaz Khan was stopped and arrested by the FIA Cybercrime Wing at the Lahore Airport when he was trying to travel to UAE.

Earlier, Imran Riaz Khan said he was informed by authorities that his name was “blacklisted” and he can’t leave the country. The anchorperson said his luggage was seized and was asked to wait.

The FIA cybercrime wing has shifted Imran Khan to Gulberg from Lahore airport. He will be produced before the FIA court today.

Read more: Lahore: Imran Riaz Khan offloaded from plane

This is not the first time that Imran Riaz Khan has been arrested, last year, the journalist was also taken into custody by the contingents of Rangers and police from Islamabad Toll Plaza.

Later, he was granted bail by the Lahore High Court.

Comments