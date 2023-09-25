30.9 C
Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan ‘recovered’

Anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was “recovered” Monday and reached his home safely, according to Sialkot police, after going missing for nearly five months.

Imran Riaz was arrested on May 11 from the Sialkot Airport under 3MPO after the May 9 protests that broke out throughout the country following the PTI chairman’s arrest from Islamabad High Court.

In a post on X/Twitter — the Sialkot police said: “Journalist/anchor Mr Imran Riaz Khan has been safely recovered. He is now with his family.”

Meanwhile, the family of Imran Riaz has also confirmed his recovery.

Read more: IG Punjab promises ‘good news’ to LHC in Imran Riaz recovery case

Earlier on September 6, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted 13 days’ time to the IG Punjab to recover anchorperson Imran Riaz.

A high court bench comprised of Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti heard a petition of the missing journalist’s father seeking recovery of his son.

” A positive progress has been made towards recovery of Imran Riaz,” IG Punjab Usman Anwar informed the court. Seeking more time from the court, police chief assured: “We will give the good news in next 10 to 15 days.”

