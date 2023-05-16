Imran Riaz Khan’s abduction FIR registered

SIALKOT: The first information report (FIR) of Senior journalist and anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan has been registered on his father’s complaint, ARY News reported.

As per details, the DPO Sialkot said that the abduction FIR of Senior journalist Imran Riaz Khan was registered at the Civil Line police station.

He said that abduction sections are included against unknown persons and a committee comprised of IT specialists and police officers has been constituted for the release of Imran Riaz Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the police have launched a crackdown against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers following the ‘violent protests’ held after the arrest of party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust Case.

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.