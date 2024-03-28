Imran Riaz Khan, Sami Ibrahim’s names to be placed on ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved the inclusion of journalist Sami Ibrahim and Imran Riaz Khan’s names on the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

A well informed sources revealed that the Federal Cabinet granted approval of 24 individuals’ names, including journalist Sami Ibrahim and Imran Riaz Khan to be added on the ECL.

The decision was reached through a circulation process initiated by the Ministry of Interior, highlighting the government’s commitment to upholding legal measures for national security and accountability.

At the same time, the Federal Cabinet also endorsed the removal of the name of 22 individuals from the ECL, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan, whose inclusion on the ECL in December 2023 stemmed from the Al-Qadri Trust case.

The decision to include or remove names from the ECL was made following thorough deliberations and considerations, with the Federal Cabinet basing its approval on recommendations put forth by the Sub-Committee on ECL.