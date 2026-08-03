Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Kashyap have joined forces to present Bobby Beauty Parlour, a coming-of-age short film set to premiere during Friendship Week.

Directed by Shashwat Dwivedi, the film tells the story of childhood best friends Eelu and Manu, who spend their final hours together in a neighborhood beauty parlour.

Through moments of conversation, laughter and quiet reflection, the short explores the bittersweet experience of letting go of a cherished chapter in life.

Bobby Beauty Parlour is produced by Janhavi Asthana, who also co-wrote the screenplay and served as the film’s cinematographer, alongside producers Ranjan Singh and Anurag Kashyap. Singh also produces the project, while Kashyap has curated the film for the Oh Short Flips YouTube channel.

The project marks a rare collaboration between Ali and Kashyap, who have known each other since their student days in Delhi.

Reflecting on the film, Ali said its emotional simplicity reminded him of his own childhood and friendships.

“The most spectacular moments of life don’t scream, but remain a part of our character forever,” he said. “It is such moments that make Bobby Beauty Parlour charming.”

Producer Ranjan Singh said the film had already earned recognition at international film festivals and described it as a heartfelt story that makes it a fitting release for Friendship Week.

The cast includes Adrija Sinha, Parul Rana, Saksham Raj and Preeti Kochar.