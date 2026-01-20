Imtiaz Ali defends AR Rahman amid 'communal remark' controversy

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has stepped forward to support Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman, addressing the recent controversy surrounding Rahman’s remarks on the inner workings of the Hindi film industry.

In a recent interview, the director dismissed suggestions of systemic prejudice. “No, I don’t think there is a communal bias in the film industry. I’ve been here for a long time and I’ve never seen it,”he said.

He further noted that Rahman remains one of the most respected figures in the business, suggesting that the public narrative does not align with the reality of their workspace. “I do not believe he made all the comments that are being attributed to him. Maybe his words were misconstrued,” Ali added, noting that he could not recall a single incident of communal tension throughout his career.

The debate began after AR Rahman spoke about the shifting power dynamics in Bollywood and mentioned that he had been receiving less work in recent years due to certain “gangs” spreading rumors.

While these comments elicited a wide range of reactions from the film fraternity both in support and opposition the composer has since moved to de-escalate the situation.

In a clarification video released shortly after the initial debate, Rahman stated that his intentions were never to “hurt sentiments.”

He emphasized his deep-seated love for India and explained that his creative goal has always been to respect the nation’s past, celebrate its present, and inspire its future.