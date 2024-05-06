‘Jab We Met’ director makes a shocking revelation about Shahid, Kareena’s casting

In a rather shocking revelation, seasoned Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali disclosed that he was advised against casting A-list actors Kareena and Shahid Kapoor in his cult hit ‘Jab We Met’.

Director Imtiaz Ali, who is currently basking on the success of his latest release ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, spoke about the casting process for his films in a recent interview, when he revealed how he went against the suggestions to get Shahid and Kareena Kapoor on board, for ‘Jab We Met’, the title which went on to become a turning point for all their careers and gained a cult status over the time.

Ali said, “Luckily, in my career, I have had varying chances with the so-called success of, or the position of stars, so to speak.”

He continued, “I remember a time when Shahid and Kareena came to Jab We Met. And then I was told that we can get a better casting. Because at that point, Shahid and Kareena were not doing well.”

“But it worked so much. You know people love that film, right? So I feel that I, as a filmmaker, should not be looking at the film market like stock exchange,” added the filmmaker. “Speculation is not what is really needed from a film director or a filmmaker or a producer as well. One must see the potential of a certain person in the role that you are offering them.”