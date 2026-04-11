Imtiaz Ali speaks out on plans for 'Jab We Met 2', 'Tamasha 2'

Imtiaz Ali has put an end to ongoing speculation around sequels to two of his most beloved films, confirming that Jab We Met 2 and Tamasha 2 are not on the cards.

In a recent conversation, the filmmaker addressed persistent fan curiosity about what might have happened to characters like Geet and Aditya after the 2007 hit Jab We Met. While the question continues to intrigue audiences, Ali made it clear that he has no intention of revisiting the story.

“I do keep hearing about it,” he said, adding that the performance of Love Aaj Kal – his sequel to the 2009 original – reinforced his belief that follow-ups do not guarantee success or audience connection.

Ali emphasized that filmmaking, for him, is driven by instinct rather than strategy. “If something comes strongly to me as a maker, then I will,” he explained, but maintained that in the case of Jab We Met, he would rather leave it as it is. “Some things are best left untouched.”

Both Jab We Met and Tamasha are widely regarded as among Ali’s most iconic works, earning lasting popularity for their storytelling and characters.

The director also spoke about his broader creative philosophy, stressing that he does not approach projects as calculated, profit-driven ventures. “I don’t want to start from a point of view of ‘this is a money-making plan,’” he said. “Good films cannot be made that way. They have to come from a place where you feel connected to the story.”