Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali announces engagement to Krish Agarwal

Love is in the air for the Ali family. As veteran Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali continues to celebrate the success of his latest cinematic venture Main Wapas Aaunga, his daughter, independent filmmaker and writer Ida Ali, has reached a massive personal milestone of her own.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, July 12, 2026, the 26-year-old filmmaker officially announced her engagement to her long-time partner, Krish Agarwal, sharing a series of dreamlike proposal photographs and videos that quickly caught the attention of the film industry.

A Scenic Beach Proposal in Norway

While the couple formally exchanged promises on July 1, 2026, they chose to keep the intimate news private for nearly two weeks before sharing it with their global audience.

The romantic milestone took place against the breathtaking backdrop of Ytresand Beach in Norway. The shared media captures a beautifully orchestrated moment where Krish got down on one knee on the shoreline to read a handwritten note before presenting Ida with a classic diamond engagement ring.

Ida openly shared her genuine shock and excitement in her caption, writing, “I said yes!” while showcasing the picturesque, snow-dusted mountainous landscape surrounding the beach.

Bollywood Celebrities Flood the Comments with Well-Wishes

The announcement triggered an immediate wave of congratulations from Gen-Z Bollywood stars, close industry peers, and digital creators.

Prominent personalities including Main Wapas Aaunga stars Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh, alongside Khushi Kapoor, Medha Shankr, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Orry, and Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap, flooded the comment section to offer their blessings to the newly engaged couple.

While she is widely recognized as the daughter of the mastermind behind iconic romantic dramas like Jab We Met and Rockstar, Ida Ali has actively carved out her own distinct creative space in the entertainment industry:

Academic Background: She studied professional filmmaking at the prestigious Dodge College of Film and Media Arts at Chapman University in California.

Directorial Debut: She first made headlines at the age of 17 after directing the acclaimed short film Lift.

Writing Credentials: Ida penned the popular romantic mini-series Uljhe Hue for Amazon miniTV.

Mental Health Advocacy: She is the founder of Refresh, a youth-centric digital platform designed to address mental health awareness and modern perspectives among young adults.

While details regarding Krish Agarwal’s professional background remain strictly private, the couple has been a mainstay on each other’s social media timelines for years, documenting their travels and mutual support before taking this next step toward marriage.