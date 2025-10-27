Journalist Imtiaz Mir murder: Major breakthrough as four arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar announced a breakthrough in the murder case of journalist Imtiaz Mir, confirming that four suspects were arrested during a joint operation conducted by Korangi Police and a federal intelligence agency, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the arrested suspects have been identified as Syed Jalal Zaidi, Shahab, Ahsan Abbas, and Faraz Ahmed. Lanjar revealed that the accused were linked to a banned organization operating from a neighboring country, adding that the group’s leader is currently based abroad.

The home minister said the suspects had been receiving financial assistance and target assignments from handlers outside Pakistan. He added that further investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected in the coming days.

Journalist Imtiaz Mir was shot and critically injured on September 22, 2025, near the Kala Board area in Malir, Karachi. According to police, Mir — who was working for a private TV channel — was driving his car when a man and a woman riding a motorcycle opened fire, hitting him in the chest and face before fleeing the scene.

After battling for his life for nearly a week, Imtiaz Mir succumbed to his injuries on September 28, 2025.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressed deep sorrow over Imtiaz Mir’s death, extending condolences to the bereaved family and assuring them that justice will be served. He directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the swift arrest of all those involved.

Meanwhile, Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah strongly condemned the attack on Imtiaz Mir, calling it “an assault on journalism and humanity as a whole.” He emphasized that the Sindh government is fully committed to ensuring the safety and protection of journalists.

The energy minister assured that those responsible for the crime will soon be brought before the court of law and justice will prevail.

Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar also reiterated that he had taken immediate notice of the incident and instructed SSP Korangi to submit a detailed report while ensuring the swift apprehension of all perpetrators.