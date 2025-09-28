Karachi journalist Imtiaz Mir succumbs to injuries

KARACHI: Journalist Imtiaz Mir, who was injured in a firing incident at Malir Kala Board last week, has passed away, ARY News

According to police, unidentified assailants opened fire on him late Sunday night. He had been under treatment at a private hospital for the past week but could not survive his injuries.

Despite the incident, Korangi Police have so far failed to arrest the suspects involved in the attack.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has expressed deep sorrow over the death of senior journalist Imtiaz Mir.

The Chief Minister prayed for the departed soul and extended condolences to the bereaved family, assuring them that justice would be served. He directed the Inspector General of Police to ensure the immediate arrest of those involved in the killing.

Murad Ali Shah vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and held accountable in a court of law. He added that Imtiaz Mir’s contributions to the field of journalism would always be remembered.

The Chief Minister further said that the provincial government is committed to taking this case to its logical conclusion and ensuring justice for the victim’s family.

Journalist Atiq Mir sustained bullet injuries last Sunday night in Karachi.

The incident occurred near the Kala Board area in Malir. Police identified the injured man as Imtiaz Mir, a journalist working for a private TV channel in Karachi. He was driving his car when the attack took place.

According to preliminary investigations, a man and a woman riding a motorcycle fired at Imtiaz Mir’s car. He sustained gunshot wounds to his chest and face. The assailants managed to flee the scene after the attack.

Rescue teams arrived promptly and transported the injured journalist to the hospital, where he was in critical condition.

Police and Crime Scene Unit teams were present at the scene, and two bullet casings were recovered from the vehicle. CCTV footage from the surrounding area was being collected for further investigation.

Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Imtiaz Mir. He stated that the Sindh government is committed to ensuring the protection and safety of journalists.

In a statement, Shah stated that the attack on Imtiaz Mir is in fact an attack on journalism and humanity as a whole.

The Energy Minister assured that those involved in the incident will soon be brought before the court of law to ensure justice. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of Imtiaz Mir.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the firing incident and ordered the immediate arrest of the perpetrators. He has also instructed the SSP Korangi to submit a report on the incident.