In Memoriam: Celebs pay tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar

Legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 98.

According to reports, Dilip Kumar passed away at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai at 7:30 am on Wednesday, due to prolonged illness. He was admitted to Hinduja hospital in Mumbai after he complained of breathlessness.

With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. – Faisal Farooqui — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

A trendsetter in terms of acting style, Dilip Kumar — born Yusuf Khan, inspired generations of actors across the various streams of Indian cinema. Regarded as one of the greatest actors that India has ever seen, his career spanned over five iconic decades, and his demise has been met with an outpouring of grief from Bollywood as well as our own celebs.

“An institution has gone… whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar’,” tweeted legendary Bollywood star, Amitabh Bachchan.

Actor Akshay Kumar also turned to Twitter to share his grief. “To the world, many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. Dilip Kumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him. My thoughts and prayers are with his family,” he said.

“Today marks the end of an era, as we lost the brightest star of Indian Cinema. You will always live in our hearts Dilip Sahab. Rest in Peace!” tweeted Suniel Shetty.

Ajay Devgn also shared his condolences, tweeting, “Shared many moments with the legend… some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.”

Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi was also among the first ones to pay tribute to Dilip Kumar. “Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return. A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib’s fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts,” he said.

Madhuri Dixit-Nene also shared her grief on Kumar’s passing, sharing old pictures with the legend. “Every now and then some individuals come along who single-handedly alter the present & write history… One such legend was Dilip Saab for the world of cinema.”

Actor Raj Babbar also took to the microblogging site to pay respects. “You were my childhood hero – the sole inspiration for me to get into films. From an Actor to an Institution you effortlessly crossed into immortality decades ago,” he tweeted.

“There is and there will always be a part of Dilip Kumar Saab in every Indian actor for generations to come! His performances were like magic,” said Anupam Kher, also uploading a video as a tribute.

Actor Siddharth Malhotra kept it simple yet heartfelt. “A Performer. An Inspiration. A Timeless Actor,” he said.

Kamal Hassan, who has regarded Dilip Kumar as his idol many a time, said, “A career that teaches many actors like me a standard and commitment to maintaining in their performance. Truly one of the greatest actors of India leaves us today but leaves us with a treasure trove of his brilliance through his acting.”

“No One like you !!! Have a great Journey from here on Master,” tweeted actor Manoj Bajpayee.

Pakistani actor Ahmed Ali Butt turned to Instagram to share a picture of Dilip Kumar. “The ultimate hero of the subcontinent, there was no one like you nor ever will be. Salute!” he said.

Actor Imran Abbas shared a picture with Kumar, recalling the day when he met the screen legend after he invited him over on Eid. “I was literally awed and spellbound with your presence. I can’t comprehend my feeling of losing an institution, a legend, the epitome of stardom yet kindness and undoubtedly the biggest star Subcontinent could ever produce,” he said.

Usman Mukhtar also took to Instagram to mark his grief, saying, “End of an Era. An institution is gone! what a phenomenal legacy you’ve left behind!”