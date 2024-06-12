‘In our best interest’ to knock out England early, says Hazlewood

Australia’s star seamer Josh Hazlewood has said that knocking England out of T20 World Cup 2024 is in their best interests.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The right-arm seamer admitted that Australia has struggled against England historically when it comes to the shortest format.

He said that “In this tournament, you potentially come up against England at some stage again – and they’re probably one of the top few teams on their day. We’ve had some real struggles against them in T20 cricket, so if we can get them out of the tournament, that’s in our best interests, as well as probably everyone else’s.”

On June 8, a combined batting and bowling effort led Australia to a thumping 36-run victory over England in the 17th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval.

Set to chase 202, England only manage 165/6 in the allotted 20 overs despite a strong start.

England had a flying start to the run chase as openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt dominated the Australian bowlers in the early phase of the innings.

The opening pair took England to 73 in seven overs but Adam Zampa dismissed Salt on the first delivery of the eighth over to provide Australia a much-needed breakthrough.

For Australia, Stoinis made a vital contribution with a quick 30 off 17 balls, hitting two fours and as many sixes.

It is pertinent to mention here that Australia registered a crushing nine-wicket victory over Namibia to qualify for the Super Eight stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Australia squad

Mitchell Marsh (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa